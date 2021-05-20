Baker's Cannabis
Baker’s .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Garlic Breath
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Our Infused Pre-Roll Pack comes with three .8g pre-rolls. Each is coated in distillate and rolled in kief, giving them 28-44% THC and a rich, bold flavor. This portable pack has a total of 2.4 grams and comes in popular strains.
Garlic Breath effects
Sleepy
9% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Eye pressure
4% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
