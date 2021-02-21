Baker's Cannabis
Baker’s .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Peach Ozz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our Infused Pre-Roll Pack comes with three .8g pre-rolls. Each is coated in distillate and rolled in kief, giving them 28-44% THC and a rich, bold flavor. This portable pack has a total of 2.4 grams and comes in popular strains.
Peach Ozz effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
100% of people report feeling headache
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!