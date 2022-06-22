About this product
The name says it all - the ultimate dabbing apparatus you can ooze anywhere. This swiss-army knife of dabbing that can be used to top a bowl, line a blunt, dress a joint or dab directly onto a nail. Just click, apply & cap to #seshwithoutthemess. Available in: Cured Resin Sativa, Hybrid, Indica and CBD
About this brand
Bakked
Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.