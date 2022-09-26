About this product
This fast acting, time released, pure hemp derived CBD cream utilizes our potent amplified Nano technology. This cream will take you by surprise as it dissolves muscle tension and sore, achy joints with each use. With added essential oils, this intoxicating topical cream offers uplifting aromas of Lavender, Rosemary and the soothing coolness of Menthol.
Apply Topical Cream to unbroken skin, every 4-6 hours or as desired. Benefits build up with each use, after the first application we recommend you allow 10-15 minutes to asses the affects before re-applying.
Purified Spring Water, Coconut Oil, Vegetable Alcohols, Emollient Oils (Skin Softening), Vegetable Fatty Acids (Skin Protecting), Menthol, Hemp Oil Extract, Vitamin E Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Natural Preservatives.
About this brand
Balance CBD
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.
