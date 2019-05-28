About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
- Ginger is primarily known to help relieve stress, it also induces a euphoric state of being, boosts attention, and promotes concentration. Ginger has a plethora of additional benefits as a gastrointestinal aid, soothing the digestive tract from beginning to end.
- Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness.
- Juniper Berry is widely used for its therapeutic effects, both emotional and physical. Most commonly, Juniper Berry is used as a natural remedy for combating fatigue and helping with insomnia. Juniper is also known as a mental stimulant, and is used in meditative practices to awaken the mind.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Hemp Derived Pure CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Lecithin, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Ginger, Juniper Berry, Lemon.
About this brand
Balance CBD
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.
