All Natural, Plant based and THC free, the Calm Spearmint Spray is a great way to receive the benefits of CBD, conveniently packed in a small travel-sized spray bottle! Formulated with natural and soothing essential oils, this spray is administered orally under your tongue for fast-acting comfort from the daily stresses of life.



This product is recommended for daytime use, although it may assist with winding down before bed, it is not sedating in nature and is ideal for daytime use.



Natural Spearmint Flavor – Try this sweet popular summer treat for a refreshing, cooling burst of all natural spearmint! This delightful spray will take you on a soothing, relaxing journey through glacial landscapes, leaving you with feelings of peace and enlightenment.



Essential Oils for Effects:



Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender may help to ease restlessness, reduce agitation, and soothe the nerves of anxiety while lifting ones mood.

Chamomile is used as a calming agent, it has been found to reduce irritability and lower blood pressure. Chamomile is widely used to reduce anxiety, reduce tension, and calm the nerves.

Clary Sage has a long history as a medicinal herb. Known for its calming properties, it also offers relaxing, soothing and balancing properties for those suffering from chronic stress or anxiety. Clary Sage also has euphoric effects, offering a feeling of joy and ease. Studies have shown Clary Sage may help to lower blood pressure and support hormonal balance.

Balance CBD Oral Sprays are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our sprays are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits.



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.