Our suppositories are Doctor formulated with precision to soothe and ease the tensions that come with your monthly visits. Each Balance CBD Relief Suppository is packed with 100mg of the Highest Quality Pure CBD, delivering straight to the areas that need it most. These suppositories are available in a conveniently sized, 4 piece travel-pack, so you can rest assured knowing your soothing side-kicks are never too far away.



Our suppositories offer speed and reliability when it comes to absorption. Combined with ease of use, our suppositories are perfect for people who have difficulties with swallowing or inhaling. This makes rectal/vaginal applications an excellent alternative for any daily routine.



Consult your physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Must be 18+ years older to consume.