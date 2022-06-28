Essential Oils for Effects:



Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state.

Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep.

Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess.

Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits!



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



Size/Volume: 1.0 mL

Total CBD: 400 mg

Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation

Number of Uses: 300 Servings

Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing.



Ingredients:

Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Flavors.