Natural Blue Hawaiian Flavor – You won’t have to wait to go on vacation to experience this tropical island favorite. A true Balance CBD treasure, this tempting terpene blend offers a fruity candy-like aroma with sweet sugary notes of freshly picked blueberries.



Terpenes for Effects – This indica terpene blend packs a heavy pain-relieving punch, offering hours of extended relief and immersing you into a peaceful state of leisure. Find comfort in our Blue Hawaiian infused vapes, even during the toughest of days.



Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits!



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



Size/Volume: 0.5 mL

Total CBD: 200mg

Dose/Serving: 1.3mg/inhalation

Number of Uses: 150 Servings

Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing.



Ingredients:

Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with All Natural Terpenes.