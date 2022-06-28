Terpenes for Effects – This hybrid strain offers full body euphoria and diminished stress with a burst of cerebral energy. Enjoy Sunset Sherbet’s awakening and motivating terpenes with enhanced creativity, for long-lasting daytime use.



Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits!



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



Size/Volume: 0.5 mL

Total CBD: 200mg

Dose/Serving: 1.3mg/inhalation

Number of Uses: 150 Servings

Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing.



Ingredients:

Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with All Natural Terpenes.