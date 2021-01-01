About this product

Flavor: Orange Citrus



Our convenient, travel-size, CBD Beverage Enhancers are infused with proprietary water-soluble Nano CBD, to help maintain optimal wellness. Add these to your favourite beverage and unlock the beneficial properties of CBD with every pump. The Energy Formulation is designed to help combat fatigue and boost energy with the addition of Caffeine, CoQ10, Taurine and Vitamin C to help support the immune system and packed with powerful B-Vitamins to ensure you are re-charged and have ample energy to seize the day.



RECOMMENDED USE

Dispense 1 to 5 pumps into your beverage as desired. This product can be added to any type of beverage, and offers a boost of flavor to your drink!



INGREDIENTS

Purified Spring Water, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B-9, Vitamin B12, Proprietary Blend of: Vitamin C, Taurine, L-Theanine, Creatine, Caffeine, CoQ10, Nano Amplified Pure Hemp Derived CBD. Other Ingredients: Organic Acids from Lemons, Vegetable Sugars, Sweet Honey Leaf, Natural Orange Extract, Natural Preservatives.