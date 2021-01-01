About this product

Our convenient, travel-size, CBD Beverage Enhancers are infused with proprietary water-soluble Nano CBD, to help maintain optimal wellness. Add these to your favourite beverage and unlock the beneficial properties of CBD with every pump. The Focus Formulation offers proven nootropics that have shown to improve cognitive function, memory, creativity and motivation. Enhanced with CoQ10, Citicoline, N-Acetyl Tyrosine, Theanine, Vitamins B12, B9, B6, B3 and is naturally flavored with Blueberry Acai extract for the added anti-oxidant benefits Try the Focus Formulation today to elevate your productivity to new heights.



RECOMMENDED USE

Dispense 1 to 5 pumps into your beverage as desired. This product can be added to any type of beverage, and offers a boost of flavor to your drink!



INGREDIENTS

Purified Spring Water, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B-9, Vitamin B12, Proprietary Blend of: Gaba, L-Lysine, L-Theanine, Citicoline, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, CoQ10, Nano Amplified Pure Hemp Derived CBD. Other Ingredients: Organic Acids from Lemons, Vegetable Sugars, Sweet Honey Leaf, Blueberry Acai Extract, Natural Preservatives.