About this product

Natural Flavor – Our THC free cbd oil tinctures blend is taste-free and pleasant to use on its own, while its also an ideal option for adding to your tea, coffee or food.



Details – Our hemp derived pure CBD packs a heavy relieving punch, along with the increased dosage for this item, it may offer reduced discomfort in areas that need it most, sinking you deeper into relaxation for hours of extended relief.



Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits.



You can buy this THC-Free CBD Oil Tincture in a CBD isolate or broad-spectrum form. Broad-spectrum CBD delivers the benefits of other cannabinoids in the hemp plant, such as CBG, and as the name suggests, without any THC. CBD oil tinctures with isolate, only contain CBD and no other cannabinoids.



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



Our THC Free CBD Oil Tinctures come in 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg strengths. Let’s kick things up a notch with a higher potency dose of CBD. Using this THC Free CBD oil that you’ve come to love and expect from Balance CBD, this tincture is THC free, All Natural and Plant based. The Unflavored Relief Tincture is a great way to receive the benefits of CBD, conveniently packed in a small travel-sized bottle! Formulated with organic liquid coconut oil, this tincture can be added to your food and beverages, or straight under your tongue for rapid, fast-acting relief – all day or night.