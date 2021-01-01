About this product

Flavor: Peach



Our convenient, travel-size, CBD Beverage Enhancers are infused with proprietary water-soluble Nano CBD, to help maintain optimal wellness. Add these to your favourite beverage and unlock the beneficial properties of CBD with every pump. The Sleep formulation is enhanced with carefully selected ingredients to promote a restful nights sleep including: Melatonin, L-tryptophan, L-Glutamine, L-Theanine, Lavender, Valerian Root and Vitamins B3, B6 and B9.



RECOMMENDED USE

Dispense 1 to 5 pumps into your beverage as desired. This product can be added to any type of beverage, and offers a boost of flavor to your drink!



INGREDIENTS:

Purified Spring Water, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B-9, Proprietary Blend of: Gaba, L-Lysine, L-Theanine, L-Glutamine, Lavender Flower Powder, L-tryptophan, Passion Flower Extract, Valerian Root Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Melatonin, Vitamin D, Nano Amplified Pure Hemp Derived CBD. Other Ingredients: Organic Acids from Lemons, Vegetable Sugar, Sweet Honey Leaf, Natural Peach Flavor, Natural Preservatives.