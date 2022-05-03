Daniel LaRusso is a high potency hybrid strain that can floor even experienced smokers. It has an acrid aroma that will turn heads, leaving everyone asking who’s holding the

fire?



Strain Type: Hybrid-Indica Dominant

Uses: Pain Relief | Sleep | Relaxation

Terpenes: LIMONENE | CARYOPHYLLENE | MYRCENE



Benefits: Great in a blunt, joint, or smoked

through a bong when you want a sedative and

intense high.



Primary Aromas: orange, cinnamon, hops, chamomile, pine