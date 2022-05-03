About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid-Indica Dominant
Uses: Pain Relief | Sleep | Relaxation
Terpenes: LIMONENE | CARYOPHYLLENE | MYRCENE
Benefits: Great in a blunt, joint, or smoked
through a bong when you want a sedative and
intense high.
Primary Aromas: orange, cinnamon, hops, chamomile, pine
About this strain
Daniel Larusso is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Daniel Larusso - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Daniel Larusso effects
