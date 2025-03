Fruity nose that's nothing but sweet, leaving with a nice melon finish on the back end. Sweet smoke, but don't be fooled; she will open your lungs throughout the burn. The start of your journey will be light and will end with a subtle body high. Maintain her flavor, whether you prefer to roll or pack a bowl. A hybrid that ignites your inner creative flame, allowing you to move fluidly at your own pace in a blissful state of mind.



Type: Hybrid

Effects: Blissful, Creative, Calming

Terpenes: Limonene | Linalool | Caryophyllene

Primary Aromas: Candy, Frosting, Fruit

