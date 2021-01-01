Loading…
Ball Family Farms

Sho'nuff Pre-roll

Our one gram premium flower pre-roll makes a grand entrance with this indica-dominant blend that won’t settle for anything less than supremacy…that’s Sho’nuff! With a bold combination punch of heavy-hitting kush and a bubblegum-sweet finish, Sho’nuff to leave you shattered. Loaded with THC and resinous gland heads, Sho’nuff produces a powerful high for only the daring smoker.

28-31% THC Content; Indica
