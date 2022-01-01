Alpen Gleaux indoor CBD flower is a very unique one of a kind strain. If you haven't noticed yet it is completely purple to the point where it is almost black. Alpen Gleaux CBD also is very sweet resembling candy and bubblegum. Grab some and smoke with your friends, they wont believe their eyes when they see buds like this.



Details:



Indica - Relaxing



Indoor Grown



Aroma: Bubblegum



10.6% Total CBD



14.2% Total Cannabinoids



(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints