About this product
Alpen Gleaux indoor CBD flower is a very unique one of a kind strain. If you haven't noticed yet it is completely purple to the point where it is almost black. Alpen Gleaux CBD also is very sweet resembling candy and bubblegum. Grab some and smoke with your friends, they wont believe their eyes when they see buds like this.
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Indica - Relaxing
Indoor Grown
Aroma: Bubblegum
10.6% Total CBD
14.2% Total Cannabinoids
(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Indica - Relaxing
Indoor Grown
Aroma: Bubblegum
10.6% Total CBD
14.2% Total Cannabinoids
(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.