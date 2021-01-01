About this product
Banana Mac is a indica dominant strain and is very unique being that is high in both CBD and THCA. This bud has a delicious fruity smell and taste with amazing terpene coverage. Enjoy the full spectrum effect with this two in one strain.
About this brand
Bammmer
Bammmer is a CBD company that sources the highest quality CBD in the country. We not only believe that CBD can help you relax and sleep but that it can help you live and wake up. We encourage the use of CBD to enhance the lifestyle you love to live. Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.