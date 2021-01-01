About this product
Baox is a 50/50 sativa indica hybrid packed with a high percentage of terpenes for an amazing taste. BaOx is as sticky as it is sweet and being a hybrid is great for any time of the day. Roll up a joint and elevate with BaOX today!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
Bammmer is a CBD company that sources the highest quality CBD in the country. We not only believe that CBD can help you relax and sleep but that it can help you live and wake up. We encourage the use of CBD to enhance the lifestyle you love to live. Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.