About this product
Blueberry Muffin indoor CBD flower is a balanced 50/50 sativa, indica hybrid CBD strain . Visually this bud has a vibrant green color with tropical orange hairs running through it. Once unsealed you will notice the identical smell of oven baked blueberry muffins and while smoking a fruity sweet taste. Blueberry Muffin hemp flower is a one of a kind CBD strain with flavor like you've never tasted before!
Details:
Parentage - Blueberry Muffin x AC/DC
50/50 Hybrid - Balanced
Indoor Grown
Aroma: Blueberry Muffins
15.8% Total CBD
20% Total Cannabinoids
(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.