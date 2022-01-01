Our premium CBG kief is made from our fresh top shelf CBG flower. The process is done by sifting CBG flower through a mesh screen which removes the trichrome glands. At the bottom of the screen remains a fine trichome powder aka CBG kief. Some of the best ways to use CBG kief is in a CBG infused food recipe or smoked on top of CBG flower.



