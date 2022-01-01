About this product
Lemon Octane outdoor CBD flower is the citrus bud of the future. This lemon drop is a cross of Lemon Snow CBG and Bubba Kush 66, creating a outdoor strain that you may get confused with indoor. Strong citrus and gas aroma followed with that sweet citrus tastes make this a flower to keep running back to.
Details:
Parentage - Lemon Snow x Bubba Kush 66
Indica - Relaxing
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Lemon Drops x Gas
18.6% Total CBD
23.3% Total Cannabinoids
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.