Lifter outdoor CBD flower is a sativa strain with an earthy, sour aroma with flavor notes of sweetness and a hint of spice. Its buds are dense with orange hairs and heavy trichome coverage. For those days when stress is getting you down Lifter CBD flower will pick you up.
Details:
Parentage - Suver Haze #50 x ERB
Sativa - Uplifting
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Sweet Berry x Gas
16.9% Total CBD
22.7% Total Cannabinoids
(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.