About this product
Oregon Guava outdoor CBD flower is a sativa dominant hybrid that will have you feeling like you're lounging on the beach with its tropical fruit scent and flavor. Great for any time and any occasion. Take a tropical vacation and enjoy some Oregon Guava CBD.
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Parentage - Sour Tsunami x AC/DC
Sativa - Uplifting
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Guava x Citrus
16.8% Total CBD
20.1% Total Cannabinoids
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Parentage - Sour Tsunami x AC/DC
Sativa - Uplifting
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Guava x Citrus
16.8% Total CBD
20.1% Total Cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.