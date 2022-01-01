About this product
Pink Panther light deprivation CBD flower is a sativa dominant strain that is exploding with color and flavor. This beautiful bud has a mixture of greens, purples and oranges that will make your eyes wide and your jaw drop. Try some Pink Panther CBD flower today and taste its wild flavor!
Details:
Parentage - Cats Meow x Alpen Gleaux
Sativa - Uplifting
Grown with Light Deprivation
Aroma: Candied Pears x Fresh Pine
12.9% Total CBD
16.14% Total Cannabinoids
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.