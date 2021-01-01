About this product
Purple Haze is a indica dominant strain and like the great Jimmy Hendrix said will get "all in your brain". This heavy indica releases a sweet and sour lemon aroma and when smoked a citrus flavor. Lay back and let things get a little hazy with Purple Haz
Bammmer is a CBD company that sources the highest quality CBD in the country. We not only believe that CBD can help you relax and sleep but that it can help you live and wake up. We encourage the use of CBD to enhance the lifestyle you love to live. Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.