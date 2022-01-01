About this product
Shaolin Gleaux CBD flower is a sativa dominant strain bursting with a bubble gum and gas smell. With parentage from Alpen Gleaux it carries a similar scent but much different appearance. Like Alpen Gleaux it has the purples but it also has woven in pinks and greens giving it a very beautiful look.
About this brand
Bammmer
Bammmer is a CBD company with the best CBD online! We not only believe that CBD can help you relax and sleep but that it can help you live and wake up. We encourage the use of CBD to enhance the lifestyle you love to live. Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD hemp flower.