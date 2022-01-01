Spec Diesel outdoor CBD flower is a gassy strain exploding with cannabinoids. Spec Diesel is a cross of Abacus Diesel and Spec 7, two strains well known for their loud aroma. With 29% cannabinoids this bud checks all the boxes. Covered in trichomes, pungent gas aroma and 22.9% total CBD. There is only one strain with stats like that, Spec Diesel CBD.



Details:



Parentage - Abacus Diesel x Spec 7



Indica - Relaxing



Outdoor Grown



Aroma: Cheese x Gas



22.9% Total CBD



29% Total Cannabinoids