About this product
Spec Diesel outdoor CBD flower is a gassy strain exploding with cannabinoids. Spec Diesel is a cross of Abacus Diesel and Spec 7, two strains well known for their loud aroma. With 29% cannabinoids this bud checks all the boxes. Covered in trichomes, pungent gas aroma and 22.9% total CBD. There is only one strain with stats like that, Spec Diesel CBD.
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Parentage - Abacus Diesel x Spec 7
Indica - Relaxing
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Cheese x Gas
22.9% Total CBD
29% Total Cannabinoids
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Parentage - Abacus Diesel x Spec 7
Indica - Relaxing
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Cheese x Gas
22.9% Total CBD
29% Total Cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.