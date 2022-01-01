About this product
Strawberry Cake indoor CBD flower is a Indica dominant hybrid that is so sweet it will make you smile. This chunky forest green flower is saturated with trichomes and layered with bright orange hairs. With a smell and flavor similar to strawberries and cream this CBD flower will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.
Details:
Indica - Relaxing
Indoor Grown
Aroma: Strawberries and Cream
14.3% Total CBD
17.8% Total Cannabinoids
(2) 1 Gram Pre Rolled Joints
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.