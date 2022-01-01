About this product
Sweet Kush outdoor CBD flower is a Kush lovers dream. Beginning with a sweet aroma and finishing with lingering earth undertones this is a any time kind of bud. Filled with 22.8% CBD and 28.9% cannabinoids Sweet Kush CBD is a sweet knockout.
Details:
50/50 - Balanced
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Earthy x Sweet
22.8% Total CBD
28.9% Total Cannabinoids
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.