BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing
Sour Ice - 1 Gram BOM Glass Dripper
About this product
Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2.
Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 67.6% THC 2.5% CBD
