About this product

We sell Safe and Reliable Oil - So that you can make your own trusted Cannabis Products.



Our medical and adult-use cannabis oil is available in bulk. All products are delivered with 3rd party lab tests to confirm the purity of the product you are receiving.



• Distillate Oil (CBD & THC DISTILLED OIL Potency ~ 75-85%)

• Ultra Premium Distillate Oil (THC Oil Potency ~ 90%+)

By harnessing the molecular properties of the cannabinoids, we further purify our oils through various methods of distillation, producing our highest potency product.



• Winterized Oil (CBD & THC WINTERIZED OIL Potency ~ 65%)

The cannabinoid-rich CO2 extracts are refined into a translucent amber colored oil of medium viscosity and high potency through the careful removal of fats, lipids, and waxes. These oils have a viscosity suitable for vape technologies.



*Potency may change according to the oil formulation



For order or inquiries, please get in touch with us via info@basresearch.com or through our website: www.basresearch.com