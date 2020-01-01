 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Oil Inside Cannabis Brands™

About BAS Research

BAS provides a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. BAS Research is California’s first licensed manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We are driven by the mission of enhancing society and healing the world by manufacturing cannabis products of the highest quality and integrity. Our dedicated science team strives to provide the safest, most reliable products and apply advanced analytical methods and rigorous laboratory standards to produce highly characterized cannabis extracts of great quality and consistency.

Available in

United States, California