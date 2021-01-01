About this product

We have invested in technology, research, and product development to ensure that we provide the most reliable CO2 extraction services available in California. Our comprehensive SOP’s ensure that our services are reliable and consistent, and we implement rigorous tracking protocols that go above and beyond state compliance requirements.



CO2 extraction leaves no residual solvent and can permit selective extractions making it increasingly popular with essential oils, coffee beans, and other botanicals. When you increase the temperature and pressure, carbon dioxide adapts properties between a gas and a liquid. In this supercritical state, there is no surface tension so the supercritical CO2 can effuse through solids like a gas, and it can dissolve materials like a liquid. Therefore, it can extract the essential cannabinoids (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds into an oil.



We provide the following variations of extraction:



- Winterized/Amber

- Distilled/Clear

- Ultra Refined Distillate



*Client to provide the cannabis materials

*Minimum order quantity is 50Lbs



For order or inquiries, please get in touch with us via info@basresearch.com or through our website: www.basresearch.com