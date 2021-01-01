Basic Jane
Awake Pain Spray
About this product
What it is? Awake pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that uplifts the spirits and soothes aches with a signature blend of citrus essential oils, bergamot, ginger, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC).
What it does? Provides topical pain relief. Our Awake spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.
Key Ingredients:
Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving
Orange & Lime: Refreshing
Bergamot: Uplifting
Ginger: Invigorating
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
How to use? Easy to apply and penetrates quickly to relieve aches and pains providing natural pain relief; simply spray directly onto skin to relieve pain. Repeat every 4 hours or as needed.
What to expect?
Texture: Fast Drying Spray
Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Bergamot and Ginger
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 Ounces
