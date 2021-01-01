About this product

What it is? Awake pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that uplifts the spirits and soothes aches with a signature blend of citrus essential oils, bergamot, ginger, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC).



What it does? Provides topical pain relief. Our Awake spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.



Key Ingredients:



Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving

Orange & Lime: Refreshing

Bergamot: Uplifting

Ginger: Invigorating

Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory

How to use? Easy to apply and penetrates quickly to relieve aches and pains providing natural pain relief; simply spray directly onto skin to relieve pain. Repeat every 4 hours or as needed.



What to expect?



Texture: Fast Drying Spray

Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Bergamot and Ginger

Sensation: Cooling

Size: 2 Ounces