About this product

Our essential oil gift set is the ideal gift for your essential oil fanatics. Each set comes with our specialized blends including Relax, Relieve and Awake oil. Each set comes in a cute slide box monogrammed with the Basic Jane logo.



Awake Oil: An invigorating blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime and cardamom



Relax Oil: A relaxing oil blend of lavender, clary sage, and ylang ylang.



Relieve Oil: A soothing topical blend that features essential oils, eucalyptus, wintergreen, peppermint, pink grapefruit, lime, lemon and sweet orange