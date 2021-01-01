About this product

What it is? Relax pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that calms the spirits and soothes aches with a signature blend of lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC).



What it does? Provides topical pain relief. Our Relax spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts.



Key Ingredients:



Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving

Lavender: Soothing

Clary Sage: Balancing

Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory



How to use? Easy to apply and penetrates quickly to relieve aches and pains providing natural pain relief; simply spray directly onto skin to relieve pain. Repeat every 4 hours or as needed.