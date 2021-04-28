Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Basic Jane

Basic Jane

Relieve Gel

Product rating:

About this product

Relieve gel is a light, aloe-based product that provides cooling relief for your muscle cramps and soothes inflammation with a powerful combination of peppermint essential oil, arnica, cooling menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC).

Key Ingredients:

Arnica: Anti-Inflammatory
Menthol: Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Aloe: Soothing
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory

What to expect?

Texture: Light Aloe Vera Gel
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 or 4 Ounces
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!