Relieve gel is a light, aloe-based product that provides cooling relief for your muscle cramps and soothes inflammation with a powerful combination of peppermint essential oil, arnica, cooling menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC).
Key Ingredients:
Arnica: Anti-Inflammatory
Menthol: Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Aloe: Soothing
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
What to expect?
Texture: Light Aloe Vera Gel
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
Size: 2 or 4 Ounces
