About this product
Order up! Close your eyes and take in the culinary aromas of garlic, onion, and pepper from Donny Burger and your senses will instantly transport you to your favorite burger joint. Great for daytime or nighttime use, consumers report long-lasting euphoria with total mind and body ease and a happy, giggly effect.
About this brand
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.