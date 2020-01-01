 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bask

The Southcoast's Premier Cannabis Dispensary

About Bask

Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.

Available in

United States, Massachusetts