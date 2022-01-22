About this product
Expect both Indica and Sativa effects, ranging from the heavy Indica of the Runtz to the wild mix of Sativa hybrids in the Forbidden Zkittlez. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene and it has a flavor profile of candy and gas. You won’t find a cross like this anywhere else!
About this strain
Forbidden Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
18% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
9% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bask
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.