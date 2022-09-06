About this product
Satisfy your sweet tooth with LA Kush Cake! Drift off to the sweetest state of relaxation with a complex profile of vanilla cake and subtle earthiness coupled with hints of Kush and old school glue. 90/10 Indica hybrid, high THC levels are typical. Genetics: Kush Mints x Wedding Cake, Benefits: Analgesic, Sleep Aid Effects: Relaxing, sedating. Flavor/Aroma: Cake Batter, Earthy, Minty.
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.