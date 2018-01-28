About this strain
Lemon Jeffery
Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days.
