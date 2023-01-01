Feeling frisky? Forbidden Runtz is for you. This beautiful indica-dominant hybrid is most known for its irresistible fruity flavor, with notes of berry, candy, diesel, and pine. More relaxing than heady, this strain is not as potent as most, making it great for beginners but still welcomed by the canna conscious. Forbidden Runtz is a cross of Runtz x Zkittles.
Cultivating cannabis the way nature intended, using fresh air & sunshine. Though seemingly simple, with the ever-changing New England seasons, we have adapted our hybrid greenhouse facility to meet the needs of our plants. The end result is potent, fragrant, beautiful flower handled with care by our cultivation experts and brought to you with love across this great state. We offer our sun-grown flower and cannabis products to dispensaries across Massachusetts, allowing all to revel in the good of the sunshine.