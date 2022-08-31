About this product
Tiki Rum Cake is a cross of Kush Cake x Melonade and has a potent, sharp terpene profile that consists of vanilla, rum, and gasoline flavors. It’s a perfect strain to use to unwind at the end of the day. Fans of LA Kush & Wedding Cake will love Tiki Rum Cake and its unique aroma, flavor, and overall experience.
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.