Looking for an indica hybrid with flavors of sweet vanilla cake frosting? Wedding Cake will have you saying, "I do!" Serve yourself a big slice of Wedding Cake and feel the stress of the day cha-cha slide itself away. Indica Hybrid, may provide a mild cerebral euphoric high, and moderate sedation. Genetics: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints, Benefits: May help with stress, depression, anxiety, stimulates appetite, insomnia, pain. Effects: Uplifting, promotes giggles, relaxation, happy, sleepy. Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, vanilla, gassy.
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.