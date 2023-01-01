Care for a drink? You don’t need to grab a cocktail to enjoy the benefits of Singapore Sling. This sativa-dominant hybrid can bring the buzz without a hangover. This invigorating strain can get potent, but its mix of terpenes like myrcene and beta-caryophyllene softens its edges for a classic hybrid experience. Singapore Sling is a cross of Tiki Cookies x Creamsicle.
Cultivating cannabis the way nature intended, using fresh air & sunshine. Though seemingly simple, with the ever-changing New England seasons, we have adapted our hybrid greenhouse facility to meet the needs of our plants. The end result is potent, fragrant, beautiful flower handled with care by our cultivation experts and brought to you with love across this great state. We offer our sun-grown flower and cannabis products to dispensaries across Massachusetts, allowing all to revel in the good of the sunshine.