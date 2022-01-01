What makes it special is the size. They put so much work into this little guy and they blew out a piece of perfection. The chamber is a beautifully colored showerhead percolator that showers your smoke in high grade filtration resulting in a much cleaner effect, and the splash guard prevents water from exiting the tube, allowing you to pull without hesitation. The filtration begins at the bottom with the 4 inch diffuser downstem. A little color was added on the lip, showerhead percolator, and the handle of the funnel bowl so you can pick one that matches you.