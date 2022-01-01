About this product
Diamond Glass has decided to create the same beaker style we are used to seeing, but in a much smaller compact size. This 8 inch beaker with an ice pinch still functions great and can be easily stored and carried around. It comes with a diffused downstem and a 14mm bubble bowl. A dash of color for style and this makes for a great everyday piece.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bat Kountry Online Headshop
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.